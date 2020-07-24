American Express (NYSE:AXP) earned 29 cents per share during Q2, far outstripping the 2-cent consensus estimate.

Compares with $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

"Spending volumes, which declined to their lowest point this quarter in April, gradually improved in May and June, with small businesses being the most resilient," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.

Also notes that AXP hasn't seen an increase in total customer attrition levels from prior years, which Squeri attributes to adjusting its rewards program and adding limited time offers and statement credits in such categories as wireless, streaming and food delivery.

AXP rises 0.3% in premarket trading.

Q2 consolidated total revenue net of interest expense was $7.68B, less than the $8.25B consensus estimate and down 29% Y/Y, primarily reflecting a decline in card member spending and a lower average discount rate compared with the prior year.

Q2 consolidated provisions for losses of $1.6B increased from $861M a year ago, primarily from a $628M reserve build.

Global Consumer Service Group Q2 net income of $527M fell from $881M a year earlier.

Global Commercial Services posted a net loss of $60M in the quarter vs. net income of $561M a year ago.

Global Merchant and Network Services Q2 net income of $66M fell from $564M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: American Express EPS beats by $0.35, misses on revenue (July 24)