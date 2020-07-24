Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) are lower in premarket trading after China ordered the U.S. shut its consulate Chengdu in a further escalation of tension between the two nations.
The action followed a speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late yesterday in which he declared that the U.S. policy of engagement with China over the last few decades had failed.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.25% today, and the Shanghai Composite Index was down 3.86%. In the U.S., Tesla is off 3.45% premarket and Nio is 3.55% lower to cool off just a bit from their hot 2020 runs.
