After yesterday's Q3 report, RBC raises its Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) target from $120 to $155 and maintains an Outperform rating.

The firm says expectations were high but SWKS delivered, and there's "additional room for upside."

RBC says China demand remains robust, and Apple content "will increase further next year as 5G moves to the entirety of AAPL’s sales."

Susquehanna (Neutral) lifts the company's price target from $130 to $140, citing the "solid beat and raise" and an outlook that looks strong considering the iPhone 12 delays.

The firm remains on the sidelines, noting that "Skyworks is just in the early innings of the 5G ramp."

SWKS is down 3.2% pre-market to $131.

