ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) expects Q2 total revenue to be up 17% Y/Y to ~$37.3M, above the previous guidance of $32.5M and consensus of $32.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be ~$11.4M above the previous guidance of $6M, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%.

David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s CEO, said, “Strong revenues were driven by sustained and broad-based growth in GMV as e-commerce spending remained elevated throughout the quarter, consistent with broader e-commerce trends as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shift in consumer buying habits. Continued expense discipline and the scalability of our business model contributed to a significant improvement in profitability as well.”

Q2 results will be out on August 6.

Shares up 14% premarket.

