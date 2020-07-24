Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Skechers (NYSE:SKX) following the company's earnings report.

The firm notes that sales in China increased 11.5% for Skechers during the quarter, including a ~43% increase in e-commerce sales. Analyst Sam Poser points out that Skechers management is cautiously optimistic that China will return to pre-crisis sales growth levels (mid-to-high teens) once the headwinds from the crisis are fully in the rear-view mirror.

"2Q20 results show momentum is building as headwinds from the crisis begin to subside; SKX's value proposition is unmatched in the footwear space and demand for the product is robust. A best-in-class supply chain provides further opportunities to gain market share, in our view. SG&A came in well below expectations, demonstrating spending discipline. Many uncertainties remain in play as 2H20 unfolds, but we believe SKX is set up exceptionally well heading into FY21," updates Poser.