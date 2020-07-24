Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Skechers (NYSE:SKX) following the company's earnings report.
The firm notes that sales in China increased 11.5% for Skechers during the quarter, including a ~43% increase in e-commerce sales. Analyst Sam Poser points out that Skechers management is cautiously optimistic that China will return to pre-crisis sales growth levels (mid-to-high teens) once the headwinds from the crisis are fully in the rear-view mirror.
"2Q20 results show momentum is building as headwinds from the crisis begin to subside; SKX's value proposition is unmatched in the footwear space and demand for the product is robust. A best-in-class supply chain provides further opportunities to gain market share, in our view. SG&A came in well below expectations, demonstrating spending discipline. Many uncertainties remain in play as 2H20 unfolds, but we believe SKX is set up exceptionally well heading into FY21," updates Poser.
Shares of Skechers are up 7.85% premarket to $33.51 after the company showed signs of an early recovery with the print.