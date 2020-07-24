Natuzzi S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) has renewed its accounts-receivables securitization facility with an affiliate of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. for an additional 5-year period.

Vittorio Notarpietro, CFO said, “The renewal of the securitization program under more attractive terms reflects both the high quality of our customers’ portfolio and the Company’s ability to effectively access the capital markets. As we continue to implement our retail-based strategy and restructure our operations, it is extremely important to rely on a multi-year and efficient funding scheme, especially in times of uncertainty such as the current one.”

