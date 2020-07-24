Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) presented a proposal to the Indianapolis City-County Council Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee this week requesting $24M in tax relief related to its planned $400M expansion of its diabetes care facility in the city. It says the project will create 100 new jobs while retaining the 20 jobs already in place.

The proposal was not warmly received by all. Less-than-pleased District 22 Councillor Jared Evans said, “We already get screwed on sales tax, we get screwed on road infrastructure funding and much more, then we have to pay for tax incentives where 60% of these large corporations to go and live in other counties.”