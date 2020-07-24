Cutting to Hold or equivalent are Deutsche Bank, Roth Capital, and Bank of America. Cutting to Sell or equivalent are Northland, Bernstein, Exane, Barclays, and Raymond James.

Among the "clear winners" from Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 7nm delay are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), says Rosenblatt Securities. AMD, for one, is up 7.1% premarket. Intel is down 13% .

From the Raymond Jones note: "Moore's Law doesn't wait for Intel."

Bernstein: "Ordinarily we frown on moving ratings directly on an earnings night. But this, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company and brings the structural issues we have been talking about for years directly to the forefront." The call transcript is here.

