Earnings per share of $1.26 beat estimates by $0.02, but decreased 40% compared to the prior year as coronavirus-led lockdowns brought air travel to a halt and weighed on oil demand.

Sales by segment: Aerospace -27%; Building Technologies -17%; Performance Materials and Technologies -17%; Safety and Productivity Solutions +1%.

Bright spots: The company delivered $500M in savings from the first phase of cost actions announced earlier this year, and developed a second phase of cost actions that, when combined with its previously announced plan, will generate $1.4B-$1.6B of cost savings during 2020.

"We also remain focused on driving sales growth in areas that have not been as impacted by the current downturn. In the second quarter, our businesses serving the defense, warehouse automation, and personal protective equipment industries exhibited outstanding performance," said CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Honeywell is still not providing full financial guidance until the "economic impact of COVID-19 stabilizes," but investors may listen for hints on a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET. The company expects ongoing top-line challenges due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

"Honeywell's business has not grown in a decade," writes Louis Stevens, "but the company is a stalwart dividend payer with a management team that has proven itself capable of growing free cash flow per share through the strategies it's decided to execute." See the SA article, Honeywell: Buy The Panic.

HON +1.3% premarket

