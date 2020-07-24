TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares are up 4.1% pre-market after Intel announced a six-month 7nm product delay and yield issues.

During the earnings call, Intel execs said the first 7nm server CPU (Ponte Vecchio) will rely on "external and internal process technologies," which means either Samsung ([OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) or TSMC.

Intel's 7nm process tech is seen as comparable to TSMC's 5nm, which recently entered volume production.

Other potential beneficiaries from Intel's woes include Nvidia, Broadcom, and programmable chip competitor Xilinx. The companies all rely on TSMC for manufacturing.

