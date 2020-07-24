Cowen keeps Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) slotted as its Top SMID Idea and #2 overall pick after swallowing the beer company's Q2 earnings report.

"SAM reported an impressive EPS beat on the quarter, driven by better operating leverage on A&P spend. The combination of a top line raise (+28-37%, vs. consensus of +27%) and largely unchanged A&P, result in a meaningful 9% EPS guidance increase (at the midpoint, of $11.70-$12.70, vs. consensus of $9.54)," sums up analyst Vivian Azer.

Looking ahead, Azer says future shelf space gains in traditional retail, plus expanded distribution to C&G and the on-premise remain clear medium-term opportunities for Boston Beer in the hard seltzer category.

Shares of Boston Beer are up 7.70% premarket to $710.00.

