TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) gains 7.0% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS, excluding certain items, of 51 cents, handily beat the average analyst estimate of 34 cents.

Better yet, the company reports that June net new home orders increased 28% Y/Y, with a 36 increase in California, and the growth continues into Q3.

"This momentum has carried into July, with net new home orders up over 40% for the first three weeks of the month as compared to the prior-year period," said CEO Doug Bauer. "The order activity has been broad-based, both from a geographic and product segment standpoint, and we have been actively raising prices in most markets in response to the strong demand."

Sees delivering 1,100-1,200 homes in Q3 vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 1,190. TPH expects average sales price of $620K-$630K in Q3 and homebuilding gross margin of 20.0%-21.0%.

For the full year, TPH sees delivering 4,400-4,700 homes at an average sale price of $620K-$630K and homebuilding gross margin of 20.0%-21.0%.

The outlook may be buoying the overall homebuilder industry, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rising 1.0% in premarket trading.

Q2 new home sales revenue of $766.9M vs. $742.7M consensus, rises 11% Y/Y.

New home deliveries of 1,229, up 9% Y/Y, vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 1,176; average sales price of homes delivered was $624K vs. $615K.

Q2 net new home orders of 1,332 fell 11% Y/Y.

Q2 cancellation rate of 21% vs. 16%.

Backlog units at quarter-end of 2,558 homes vs. 2,208 a year earlier, up 16%; dollar value of backlog at Q2-end was $1.7B vs. $1.4B a year ago, up 17%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

