The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Insmed's (NASDAQ:INSM) Arikayce Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser Dispersion for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) in adults with limited treatment options who do not have cystic fibrosis. Consideration should be given to official guidance on the appropriate use of antibacterial agents.

The company withdrew its first application about four years ago after CHMP cited the need for more data.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.