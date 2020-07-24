Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +1.3% pre-market after reporting a surprise Q2 adjusted profit, even as revenues sank 35% Y/Y to $5.35B from $8.27 a year ago.

The company took $3.7B in restructuring and impairment charges, including $1B in severance costs.

Q2 revenues fell 28% from Q1 due to "the unprecedented fall in North America activity, and international activity drop due to downward revisions to customer budgets accentuated by COVID-19 disruptions."

North America revenues sank 48% Q/Q to $1.2B, with land revenue falling 60% as customers dramatically cut back spending; International revenue fell 19% to $4.1B, with Latin America and Africa experiencing the largest revenue declines due to COVID-19-related restrictions and the drop in deepwater activity.

The company also cites a production interruption in its Ecuador projects caused by a major landslide that led to the rupture of the main pipeline.

Schlumberger expects to permanently remove $1.5B/year of structural costs through a reorganization, combining its 17 product lines into four divisions, structuring its geographic organization around five key basins of activity, and streamlining management structure.

The company expects FY 2020 capex of ~$1.1B, compared with $1.7B in 2019.

Schlumberger and rival Halliburton recently were upgraded at Cowen, citing cost savings.