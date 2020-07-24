Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) trades higher after reporting comparable sales fell 39.4% in Q2 vs. -38.6% consensus. Comparable sales were down 32.9% for the Outback chain and 36.7% for Carrabba's.

Restaurant margin came in at 2.7% of sales vs. -1.4% consensus and 15.0% a year ago.

As of July 19, BLMN says 928 (92%) company-operated restaurants have reopened with limited in-restaurant dining capacity.

The company ended the quarter with a liquidity position of $502M including $138M of domestic cash and $364M of capacity on the revolving credit facility.

Bloomin' Brands did not post any guidance due to the pandemic.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands are up 2.70% premarket to $11.05.

Previously: Bloomin' Brands EPS beats by $0.43, misses on revenue (July 24)