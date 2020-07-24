Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) reports Trade Publishing grew 45% in Q4 on strong frontlist, despite bookstore closures.

Children's Book Publishing and Distribution revenue declined 49%; Education revenues fell 20%; International revenue down 39%.

The company ended the fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, with over $175M in net cash and stockholders' equity of ~$1.2B.

The company expects revenues in FY2021 to be slightly down Y/Y, offset by the company's $100M cost reduction plan which is currently being implemented. The company expects strong sales for digital education programs and trade business.

