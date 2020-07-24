Sigma Designs' (OTC:SIGM) Board of Directors has approved a final distribution of $0.285 per share in accordance with the Company's previously announced voluntary Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution.

The distribution will be initiated on August 17, of record as of August 3, 2020.

This final distribution of ~$11.4M will bring the total amount of cash returned to shareholders to over $252M.

The company also intends to be removed from OTC Pink marketplace.

