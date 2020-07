Deutsche Bank issues a Catalyst Call Buy on Under Armour (UA, UAA) on its view that earnings will top consensus marks off strong demand for healthy lifestyle trends products and with stores reopening.

Consensus estimates for UAA with its upcoming Q2 report are for revenue of $536M and EPS of -$0.40. The company has missed EPS marks the last two times it has reported.

Shares of Under Armour are up 1.20% premarket after a 4.12% gain yesterday.

See more details about earning history here.