Thales (OTCPK:THLEF): 1H GAAP EPS of €0.31. Adjusted net income fell 60% to €232M

Revenue of €7.75B (-5.4% Y/Y), and down 13.6% on an organic basis

The results of 1H 2020 were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decline in sales and profits was due to the sharp contraction of the civil aeronautics market.

Order intake was down 13% to €6.1B (-23% on an organic basis)

For 2020 outlook is lowered, and the company now expects sales of ~€16.5 - €17.2B, and EBIT of around €1,300 - €1,400M. It withdrew previous guidance in April, after in February forecasting FY sales of €19 -€19.5B and EBIT of €2B.

