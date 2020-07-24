Equifax (NYSE:EFX) acquires Ansonia Credit Data, a provider of business credit, collections, and account receivable data used by financial institutions and other creditors and businesses focused on the transportation and logistics industries.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The business will be integrated into PayNet, which provides credit and analytics on small and medium enterprises as part of Equifax's United States Solutions business unit.

Ansonia has more than $1.3T in accounts receivable data from major industries across North America.

Ansonia data complements the Equifax commercial databases of small business loans, leases, and lines of credit; including the Equifax Commercial Financial Network and PayNet database, which provide lenders with insights to make more informed financing decisions.

