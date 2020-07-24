Verizon (NYSE:VZ) beats Q2 estimates due to lowered expectations as the coronavirus pandemic continued to put pressure on the Wireless and Media businesses.

Wireless service revenue dropped 1.7% Y/Y to $15.9B (consensus: $13.18B). For Q3, Verizon expects wireless revenue growth of -1% to flat Y/Y.

Verizon Media sales plunged over 24% to $1.4B.

Consumer and business unit revenues both dropped 4% Y/Y to $21.1B and $7.5B, respectively.

VZ added 76K postpaid wireless phone subscribers, above the expected 100K loss.

For FY20, Verizon continues to see adjusted EPS growth of -2% to 2%, capital spending of $17.5-18.5B, and an adjusted effective income tax rate of 23-25%.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.