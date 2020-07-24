Nano cap PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) jumps 43% premarket on robust volume in reaction to preliminary data from a study evaluating SkinTE, an autologous human cellular and tissue-based product, in patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

25 participants received SkinTE plus standard-of-care (SOC) dressings and 25 received SOC only.

At week 4, the percent area reduction (PAR) in the SkinTE + SOC cohort was 78.6% compared to 24.0% in the SOC cohort. At week 12, PAR in the SkinTE arm was 88.2% versus 49.6% in the SOC arm. At week 12, 72% of patients in the SkinTE group achieved wound closure compared to 32% in the SOC group. All the treatment effects were statistically significant.

The estimated completion date is September.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, July 27, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.