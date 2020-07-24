Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports net sales declined 51% Y/Y in Q2, as COVID-19 pandemic created extended shutdowns in the automotive industry for much of the quarter in various parts of Asia, Europe, and North America.

Automotive net sales dropped 51% to $222.1M. Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units slipped 51% Y/Y to 5,260, due to a 45% reduction in global light vehicle production.

Light vehicle production declined 62% Q/Q in Europe and 69% Q/Q in North America.

China market expanded by 9% in the quarter whereas primary markets including North America, Europe, Japan and Korea were down ~59%.

Adjusted gross margin rate dropped 1690 bps to 20.8%.

2H20 Guidance: Net sales: $865M - $915M; Gross margin rate: 36% - 37%; Operating expense: $88M - $93M; Tax rate: 17% - 19%; Capex: $30M - $40M; D&A: $52M - $55M.

Light vehicle production to decline ~7% for 2H20 and 20% for FY2020.

