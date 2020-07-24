Number of mortgages in forbearance holds steady in past week: Black Knight

Black Knight reports minimal overall change in the number of active forbearance cases this week, up only 2K, to 4.119M loans as of July 21, according to its McDash Flash data set.

That number, however, has declined from 4.68M at June 23.

Share of loans in forbearance stands at 7.8% (vs. 8.8% at June 23); the share of Fannie and Freddie-backed mortgages in forbearance is 5.8%; FHA & VA mortgages at 11.7% and other mortgages at 8.3%.

Unpaid balance of loans in forbearance comes to $890B.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans is $5.0B and estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans is $1.8B.

