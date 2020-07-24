Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +1.7% pre-market after beating Q2 earnings expectations and reiterating full-year production guidance.

Q2 cash flow from operations totaled $118.1M, reflecting strong production of 183.6K gold equiv. oz. during the quarter.

Yamana says gold production of 164.1K oz. was above plan, following strong performances from Jacobina, El Peñón, Minera Florida and Canadian Malartic, which all exceeded their production plans, and despite the government mandated temporary suspension of operations at Canadian Malartic; silver output of 2M oz. also was above plan.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,125 per gold equiv. oz. from $986/oz. in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher sustaining capital and foreign exchange rates.

Yamana says activities at the Canadian Malartic are ramping up faster than expected, with June throughput exceeding 60,000 tpd.

The company reiterates FY 2020 production guidance of 890K gold equiv. oz., comprised of 786K oz. of gold and 10.25M oz. of silver, and it says production is currently tracking above guidance.

H2 AISC is forecast at $1,020-$1,060 per gold equiv. oz., with Q4 expected to have the best cost profile, in line with stronger expected production.

Yamana also raised its annual dividend to $0.07/share from $0.0625 previously.

Executive Chairman Peter Marrone recently expressed hope that Yamana eventually could raise its dividend by a third, aiming to pay $50-$100 per oz. in dividends vs. $60-$65/oz. currently.