Following yesterday's Q2 report, Citi raises its Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) price target from $172 to $195.

The firm sees Citrix's subscription transition as on course, pointing out that Q2 subscription ARR nearly doubled Y/Y from $57M to $112M.

Citi expects SaaS to "garner more share in a more normalized environment, although we note that getting customers over to subscription broadly positions CTXS well to further this transition to SaaS."

Citi maintains Citrix at a Buy rating. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

CTXS shares are down 0.7% pre-market to $144.55.

Previously: Citrix reports Q2 upside, raises FY sales view (Jul. 23 2020)