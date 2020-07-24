Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has agreed to collaborate with Boortmeerbeek, Belgium-based VIPUN Medical to commercialize the VIPUN Gastric Monitoring System, a device featuring a "smart" enteral feeding tube designed to measure stomach motility thereby enabling clinicians to identify intolerance to enteral feeding and make better nutritional therapy decisions in ICU and other settings.

Under the terms of the partnership, BAX will support clinical studies supporting regulatory approval in key global markets and will have worldwide distribution rights. Financial terms are not disclosed.