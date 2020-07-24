Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) reports fiscal Q3 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Fiscal Q3 highlights: Revenue up 19% y/y to 26M, driven by strong growth in MSO and community broadband markets.

Net Income rose 130% for the quarter to $3.0M.

Gross profit was $10.8M vs. $8.4M year ago and gross margin of 41.5% vs. 38.4%.

"Our success in fiscal third quarter has given us significant momentum for fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a positive outlook for fiscal 2021" says President and CEO, Cheri Beranek.

Shares +17% premarket.

