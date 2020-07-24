Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) says it has started store closing sales in a number of Ann Taylor, Loft and Lane Bryant stores as the company starts to work its way through the bankruptcy process.

Not all investors are giving up on seeing a return. Robinhood traders seem to love a good bankruptcy gamble, which might explain why accounts on the platform that hold the stock went up 8% yesterday after the filing.

Shares of ASNA are up 9.20% premarket to $0.641 after trading as low as $0.571 yesterday.

For background on Ascena, see Ascena Retail joins the retail graveyard with bankruptcy filing.

