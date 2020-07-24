Deutsche Bank analyst George Bahamondes upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Buy from Hold on expectations that the mortgage REITs will deliver ~20% total returns through mid-2021.

Bahamondes said his forecast hinges on factors including a yield curve that steepens over time, accommodative Fed monetary policy, and investors turning to the two mREITs in their "flight to quality" and "search for yield."

He expects home buying and refinancing volumes will slip in H2 even as an inventory shortage, pent-up home ownership demand, low mortgage rates and work-from-home trends support housing activity as the market cools.

Raises AGNC price target to $15 from $13.25 and NLY's to $7.75 from $6.75.

AGNC rises 0.5% in premarket trading; Annaly gains 0.3% .

Compare NLY and AGNC stock performance with the S&P 500 over the past year:

Bahamondes's Buy rating on Annaly comes in line with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 5 bullish, 4 Neutral).

Wall Street analysts' average rating on AGNC is also Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 5 Neutral).