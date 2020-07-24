Bank of America keeps a Neutral rating on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

"2Q20 results reflected HSY's ability to drive sales growth in a difficult environment while keeping margin pressures at bay."

BofA notes that Hershey did not provide a FY20 outlook, however, expectations for sales recovery in 2H have improved given Q2 exit rates.

The firm lifts estimates and takes its price objective to $150 (23X the 2022 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $145.39.

Hershey guided for margin expansion with its Q2 report.