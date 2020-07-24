NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says its $3.62B acquisition of Direct Energy from Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) will add more than 3M residential, commercial and industrial customers across the U.S. and Canada, supporting its integrated strategy.

NRG says the deal will generate $740M in annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA while enhancing free cash flow strength and stability.

The acquisition provides substantial regional diversity, since 76% of Direct Energy' Home Energy customers are outside of Texas, NRG says.

NRG -2.9% pre-market.

