Fearless Films (OTCQB:FERL) negotiates an agreement to cancel its 2019 convertible notes in exchange of issuing 1M common shares to the holder for $76.5K notes. It is priced at $0.075/share, compared to yesterday's close of $0.09.

If the transaction goes through, the company will extinguish all of the remaining debt, and thereby raising new equity capital to support its film production and media library expansion.

"We negotiated this agreement as a means of reducing future potential dilution from the Convertible Note," said Victor Altomare, the CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films.