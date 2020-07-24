Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), +2.9% PM entered into an agreement for convertible notes refinancing held by funds associated with Pangaea Two Management and Cartesian Capital Group.

The company has agreed to pay down the principal amount of the existing convertible notes from $17.5M to $10M.

The remaining amended notes will be extended to three years from amendments date, coupon rate will be reduced from 9% to 6.5% annually, and the conversion price will be revised from $2.17/share to $1.42/share.

"The refinancing of our convertible notes with Cartesian reduces our cost of capital and extends the maturity to 2023 to better align with the growth of our HPDI business," CEO David M. Johnson commented.