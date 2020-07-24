JPMorgan upgrades AutoNation (AN +7.6% ) to an Overweight rating from Neutral on its view that execution remains strong and SG&A torque will drive substantial revisions to forward earnings. Upside from balance sheet deployment, buybacks primarily in the near term and AutoNation USA expansion longer term, are also noted.

"We think the COVID-19 pandemic and Fed actions have ironically made the sector fundamentally more attractive with a much improved cost structure, better balance sheet profile and potential for larger well capitalized players, including AN, that are uniquely positioned to participate and extract value from the move to omni-channel offerings in a fragmented space."

That sounds like there could be opportunities for CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to also make a splash.