The FDA is warning consumers to avoid "dozens" of imported hand sanitizers due to the presence of toxic wood alcohol (methanol) which can lead to methanol poisoning when applied to the skin or death if ingested.

The agency says it is concerned about brands making false claims that their products protect against coronavirus and increasing numbers of users who are getting sick from ingesting the products, including people who were hospitalized or blinded.

Most of the questionable brands were made from ~six companies in Mexico. Several were sold by major retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Hand sanitizers remain one of the most sought-after products amid the pandemic.

The FDA recommends only those containing at least 80% ethanol or 75% isopropyl alcohol.