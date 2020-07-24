Knoll (NYSE:KNL) reports net sales decreased 25.4% in Q2, driven by the shutdown in Italy and at HOLLY HUNT. Organic net sales down 31.3%.

Office sales declined 19% to $180.3M and Lifestyle sales off 35% to $93.8M.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 310 bps to 35.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 47.1% to $25.6M.

The company has implemented $50M of annualized operating expense reductions.

