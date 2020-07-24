Color China Entertainment, -2.6% PM a wholly owned subsidiary of Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT), signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement with Hong Kong's tourbillon watch brand Memorigin for jointly designing, producing and selling customized watches.

This cooperation would enable sales of other high-end peripheral products on Color World, its developing online education platform.

It plans to include intellectual property such as song and movie scripts made available for purchase on Color World's sales platform.

"In the future, we plan on cooperating with more top brands and independent designers around the world to launch peripheral products," CEO Biao (Luke) Lu commented.