Up 0.7% on the session, August gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has crossed $1.9K, and at current pixel time is changing hands at $1,902 per ounce. That's the first time above $1.9K since 2011, and within about $10 of the all-time high.

With zero percent or negative interest rates, and QE the norm across the developed world - not to mention massive fiscal deficits - the yellow metal hardly needs fresh excuses to go higher, but we'll look for one anyway.

The best is likely rising tensions between the U.S. and China. In a pretty fiery speech yesterday, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo called for China's citizens to force a change in that country's governance. At least he stopped short of calling for "regime change." He also said a trade deal with China is no longer an administration priority.

Gold ETFs which are moving higher include GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLDF, BAR, UGL, AAAU, GLDM, GLDI, and DGP.

Gold has recently attracted new and perhaps unlikely investors; see A Value Investor Buys Gold.