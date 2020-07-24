The Federal Aviation Administration issues an emergency airworthiness directive for 2,000 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 NG and Classic aircraft that have been in storage, warning they could have corrosion that could lead to a dual-engine failure.

The FAA issued the directive after inspectors found compromised air check valves when bringing aircraft out of storage.

Boeing says it has advised operators to inspect the planes, adding "with airplanes being stored or used infrequently due to lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the valve can be more susceptible to corrosion."

The FAA reportedly is unlikely to certify the 737 MAX for flight until late October or early November.