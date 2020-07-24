JPMorgan strategists led by Jay Barry trim their year-end outlook for 10-year yield to 0.80% from 1% and 30-year to 1.65% from 1.85%, noting that the "earlier-than-expected recovery" in economic data in May and June has "started to falter, with growth likely to stall in July."

Meanwhile, Congress hasn't reached an agreement on stimulus measures.

"We find that each month the Fed communicates to markets it will be on hold lowers 10-year yields by close to 2 bp," they write.

Sees Fed policy anchoring intermediate yields, likely through inflation outcome-based guidance at the September FOMC meeting.

10-year yield currently stands at ~0.60%, after touching 0.68% earlier this month.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV