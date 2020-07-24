Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is up 4.5% in pre-market, after beating Q2 earnings estimates and raising FY20 guidance.

Q2 Sales declined by 14.1% Y/Y to $400.8M, and organic sales were down 12.5%.

Sales by segments: Power Transmission Technologies $196.3M (-16.4% Y/Y); and Automation & Specialty $205.8M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross profit margin was flat at 35.8%; and operating margin improved by 76 bps to 13%.

Adj. EBITDA was $88.9M (-6.9% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 171 bps to 22.2%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $38.8M vs. $56.8M in 2Q19, and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $29.7M.

Company's cash balance and availability under the revolving credit facility totaled ~$514.9M at the end of Q2.

Company mentions the broad diversity of their end markets as a result of the merger helped mitigate the financial impact of the current economic crisis. Sales were higher than expected due to the outperformance of select markets and better-than-anticipated overall demand during a tough macroeconomic environment.

FY20 Guidance, raised: Sales $1.58B to $1.64B vs. $1.57B consensus; EPS loss of $1.16 to a loss of $0.94; Non-GAAP EPS $2.05 to $2.30; Adj. EBITDA $305M to $330M; tax rate ~21% to 23%; Capex $40M to $45M; and Adj. Free cash flow $160M to $200M.

