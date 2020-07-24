Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) have come to a multi-year renewal of their content carriage agreement.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. Comcast is +1.7% premarket; SBGI is +1.6% .

The deal covers continued retransmission consent for 78 Sinclair stations in 51 major markets across Comcast's cable footprint, along with the Tennis Channel, 18 Fox-branded regional sports networks, and YES Network.

And in Chicagoland it will cover Marquee Sports Network, the RSN jointly owned by Sinclair and the Chicago Cubs, in time for today's Cubs home opener.