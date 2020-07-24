Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) announces that it has received interim approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the for the 'First Day' motions related to the company’s voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on July 22, 2020.

The court granted access $30M of the $80M in debtor-in-possession financing that the company obtained from the investor group.

New financing, along with cash on hand and cash from ongoing business, is expected to provide liquidity to support operations during the sale process.

Previously: Global Eagle Entertainment files for bankruptcy (July 22)