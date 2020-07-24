NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) -0.2% pre-market after Q2 earnings top estimates and exceeded year-ago levels, as the utility reports minimal effects from COVID-19.

Q2 revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $4.2B from $4.97B in the prior-year quarter and came in ~$1B short of analyst expectations.

Q2 net income for the company's Florida Power & Light subsidiary rose 13% Y/Y to $749M, and net income of the Gulf Power subsidiary jumped 22% to $55M.

NextEra reaffirms FY 2020 adjusted EPS of $8.70-$9.20, in line with $9.09 analyst consensus estimate, as well as guidance forecasting 6%-8% adjusted EPS growth annually in 2021-22, which would translate to $10.00-$10.75.

NextEra's Florida subsidiaries lag the the rest of the U.S. in commitments to energy efficiency, according to a recent analysis by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.