Focusing on the environmental impact in the clean energy sector, American Battery Metals (OTCQB:ABML) announced its partnership with Just Business, a San Francisco-based impact investment firm, seeking to transform its primary business from mining to battery recycling.

Just Business deploys capital and talent to grow companies with ambitious missions around sustainability and dignity for people and planet.

With plans to open its first battery recycling plant in Q4, American Battery will implement a closed-loop technology backed by nine trade secrets to recycle valuable metals contained in depleted batteries.

Less than 5% of the world's supply of lithium-ion batteries are recycled today, which leads to an annual $7B of battery waste.

"We want to be part of designing a future where mobility and energy do not come at the cost of planetary sustainability," CEO Doug Cole commented.