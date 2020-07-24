Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) reported Q4 revenue decline of 1.9% Y/Y to $178.6M, reflecting the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased 1.4% Y/Y and increased 6.3% Q/Q.

Veracity contributed $6.2M of revenue, which was partially offset by a $2.1M decline as a result of exiting the Nordics and Belgium markets.

Organic revenue by geography: North America $142.3M (-3.2% Y/Y); Asia Pacific $11.6M (-14.7% Y/Y); and Europe $18.1M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Q4 overall margins: Gross increased 30 bps to 40.4% Y/Y and 390 bps Q/Q; operating declined 345 bps to 4.2% and Adj. EBITDA increased 80 bps to 10.4%.

Operating cash flow of $28M and available financial liquidity of $126.3M as of May 30, 2020.

“Despite the global pandemic, we held fairly steady in Q4 – expanding our Adj. EBITDA margin to above 10%.” said Kate Duchene, CEO.

