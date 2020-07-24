Big tech weakness extends as stocks sink early

The market extends previous losses in early trading as the chip sector added to tech trade disfavor.
The Nasdaq is down 1.5%, following its worst performance in nearly a month. The S&P is off 0.7% and the Dow is falling 0.6%.
Intel is plunging, off 17%, after product delays brought a host of post-earnings downgrades. Intel's numbers hit Applied Materials, KLA and Micron, among others. But rival Advanced Micro Devices is up 12%.
In the sectors, Information Technology is unsurprisingly the weakest, down 2.3%, while Energy is rebounding to lead, up 1%.
Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is topping $1,900/oz., up another 1%.
Stimulus hopes are also dented. U.S., Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House.
In geopolitics, China ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu and Shanghai stocks fell 4% in the aftermath.