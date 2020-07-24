Big tech weakness extends as stocks sink early

The market extends previous losses in early trading as the chip sector added to tech trade disfavor.

The Nasdaq is down 1.5% , following its worst performance in nearly a month. The S&P is off 0.7% and the Dow is falling 0.6% .

Intel is plunging, off 17% , after product delays brought a host of post-earnings downgrades. Intel's numbers hit Applied Materials, KLA and Micron, among others. But rival Advanced Micro Devices is up 12% .

In the sectors, Information Technology is unsurprisingly the weakest, down 2.3% , while Energy is rebounding to lead, up 1% .

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is topping $1,900/oz., up another 1% .

Stimulus hopes are also dented. U.S., Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House.