Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 1.7% higher out of the gate today following an upgrade to Buy at Loop Capital, from Hold.

Valuation is compelling, the firm says, and the company is over-indexed to news and sports. It's also looking to a strong political ad season, and says worries about NFL renewal suppressing earnings are overblown.

Loop has raised its price target to $33 from $30, implying 24% upside.

Street analysts are Neutral on FOXA, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.