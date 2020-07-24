Citi analyst William Katz names Sculptor Capital (SCU) a 30-day positive Catalyst Watch after a legal settlement hearing yesterday.

SCU gains 2.8% in early trading.

The firm's $136M legal settlement framework with Africo, which is still subject to final negotiation and signing also requires court approval; Katz expects the judge may conclude the matter as soon as Tuesday.

Presumed judge's approval and upcoming Q2 results may be incremental catalysts for shares, said Katz, who rates SCU a Buy.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler notes that the settlement framework may be resolved over the next few months and could "open the door to stronger net flows"; he remains Neutral on the stock.

Quant rating on SCU is Very Bearish.

Compare SCU's stock performance vs. S&P 500 over the past six months: